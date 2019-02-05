Rockslide closes I-70 in western Colorado's Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A stretch of Interstate 70 is closed in western Colorado because of a rock slide, forcing drivers to make long detours to travel east or west.

The rockslide happened early Tuesday in Glenwood Canyon and the full extent of the damage isn't known yet.

Photos from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed boulders and smaller rocks on the highway and a damaged guardrail. Department spokeswoman Tracy Trulove told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent that no vehicles were caught in the slide and no one was injured.

The scenic and rugged canyon, which the Colorado River runs through, is prone to rockslides. A large slide in February 2016 fully closed the highway for nearly a week.

