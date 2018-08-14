Rockland pier to receive $830,000 federal grant for upgrades

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a commercial fishing pier in Rockland will receive an $830,000 federal grant for renovations.

The Portland Press Herald reports the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration said in a release the funds will be used to resurface the pier, stabilize storage areas and upgrade an electrical system. Officials say the project will retain 86 jobs.

The fishing pier supports Rockland's lobster industry which helps tourism and hospitality businesses in the city.

