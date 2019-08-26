Rockfall in Zion National Park injures 3, closes some trails

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Stretches of trails inside Zion National Park are temporarily closed after a rockfall injured three people over the weekend.

Salt Lake City's KSL-TV reports the incident happened Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. around Cable Mountain.

Park officials said in a news release that a "substantial" piece of rock broke off and fell about 3,000 feet (914 meters).

The impact caused a plume of smaller rocks, branches, dust and sand.

The rock landed on the East Rim Trail, which was closed, and the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop.

Only one of three injured visitors was taken to a hospital by ambulance. That person's condition was not immediately available.

Others were stranded on the Weeping Rock Trail but were able to make their way down.

Shuttle service was disrupted for 90 minutes.