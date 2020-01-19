Rocket Mortgage Classic giving more than $1.2M to nonprofits

DETROIT (AP) — More than $900,000 is being given to groups in Detroit through the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event held last year in the city.

The disbursements will allow organizations to help city residents by increasing programs and enhancing neighborhoods, according to The Rocket Giving Fund which manages the event at the Detroit Golf Club.

The donations include $225,000 to Midnight Golf which helps under-served youth transition from high school to college and into professional careers. Another $200,000 was given to the Detroit Children’s Fund which works to improve schools and education.

The Greater Palmer Park Community -- seven neighborhoods around the Detroit Golf Club -- will receive $150,000 for area improvements.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic gives us the opportunity to highlight the city we call home,” said Rocket Giving Fund Chair and Quicken Loans Chief Executive Jay Farner. “We are especially proud of how the tournament is a vehicle to engage and benefit many local organizations and their ability to impact the residents of Detroit.”

Another $310,000 will go to Birdies for Charity and other nonprofits. The Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Birdies for Charity program supports more than 170 verified nonprofit organizations.

The second Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled May 25-31 at the golf club in Palmer Park.