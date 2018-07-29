Rochester lacks affordable housing despite construction boom

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota residents of a southeastern city say there's not enough affordable housing being built despite a construction boom adding glitzy residential and commercial space.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that demand for affordable housing is a chronic problem statewide, but in Rochester, the affordable housing shortage is especially prominent.

The construction boom is part of the Destination Medical Center economic development project, aiming to grow the city and its workforce by 30,000 people in the next two decades.

Steve Borchardt is the housing director for the Rochester Area Foundation. He says the city's housing options aren't affordable on the wages to those who work in the construction, retail and service industries.

