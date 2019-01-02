Rochester-based Army National Guard unit set for deployment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester-based unit of the New York Army National Guard is being given a send-off as it prepares for its eventual deployment to Afghanistan.

A farewell ceremony is being held Wednesday afternoon at the National Guard's aviation support facility at Rochester International Airport for 46 soldiers serving in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The unit will be departing this week for Fort Bliss in Texas for a month of training before being deployed to southern Afghanistan.

The unit is a medical evacuation company that flies UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters. While in Afghanistan the unit will provide helicopter medical evacuation support to U.S. and allied forces.