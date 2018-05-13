Robotics group to hold summer camps

Robotics And Beyond in New Milford has opened registration for its STEM and design summer camps, now in its 15th consecutive year.

The camps, held at New Milford High School, offer a wide variety of topics in a highly creative and collaborative environment.

The camps will be held during the weeks of July 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

This year, a new camp will be held: the STEM & Design Academy, a week-long program for experienced students.

The Academy, offered for the week of July 23-27 only, will combine instruction and open studio time.

“The Academy has risen from the clear need to offer greater depth in topics,” said RAB director Paul Chayka. “Our long-time campers and year-round students have shown they are ready to go beyond the current camp curriculum.”

“The Academy goes much further into specific topics, providing excellent preparation for high school and college-level courses and career skills,” he said.

Academy instruction will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., after the regular camp hours.

The open studio time will allow Academy students to work on personal projects, collaborate with other Academy students, audit any ongoing class in the regular STEM and design camp, get help from the staff, or even volunteer as mentors to campers when appropriate.

Topics for the Academy include 3D modeling, structural analysis and 3D printing using Autodesk Inventor; architectural design with Autodesk Revit; coding with Java; advanced robotics and mechatronics; game design with Unity.

The full day STEM and design camps, for ages 8to 16, will offer 21 topics including robotics, 3D modeling and printing, graphic design and animation, electronics and microcontrollers, game design and a new, higher-level videography topic in addition to introductory level.

The half-day junior STEM camps, for ages 5 to 8, will again offer three sessions of broad STEM topics and one session focused on coding.

For information on all camps, visit the Robotics And Beyond website at www.roboticsandbeyond.org.

For more information, email camp@roboticsandbeyond.org or by calling 860-717-4319.