Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW MILFORD — Robotics And Beyond (RAB) is accepting registrations for its 18th year of summer programs in STEM and design.

These camps provide introductory and advanced levels of many topics in science, engineering, technology and design. The topics are ideal for students ranging from elementary school to high school and early college, including individuals with special learning needs. Morning and full day camps are planned at New Milford High School starting July 12.