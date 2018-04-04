Robitaille to visit Salem Covenant

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will host Marcy Health Robitaille as guest speaker during the April 8 worship service at 10:30 a.m.

After losing her 17-year-old daughter, Makenzie Mia Goode, in a tragic accident, Robitaille felt compelled to share their story.

She is the author of “Wish You a Goode Journey” and also writes a blog called A Godwink.com (agoodwink.com).

Although initially consumed in grief with her daughter's unexpected death, Robitaille has found joy and healing as the additional chapter of her daughter's life unfolds.

Makenzie saved six lives through her organ donation.

Robitaille is a volunteer for New England Donor Services and speaks at churches, hospitals and other civic venues, sharing hope and words of healing.

She leads a group for grieving parents called Hearts of Hope.

She is married, lives in Warwick, Mass., and attends Monadnock Covenant Church.

Salem Covenant is at 96 Baldwin Hill Road.