Robinson to discuss O’Keefee book

Kent Memorial Library and House of Books will co-sponsor a book talk with author Roxana Robinson Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Cornwall resident will discuss the new edition of her biography “Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life.”

One of the greatest and most admired artists of the 20th century, O’Keeffe led a life rich in intense relationships—with family, friends, and especially with fellow artist Alfred Stieglitz.

Her accomplishments, such as the often eroticized flowers, bones, stones, skulls, and pelvises she painted with such command, are all the more remarkable when seen in the context of the struggle she waged between the rigorous demands of love and work.

When Robinson’s definitive biography of O’Keeffe was first published in 1989, it was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year.

This new edition features a new foreword by the author setting O’Keeffe in an artistic context over the last 30 years since the book was first published, as well as previously unpublished letters of the young O’Keeffe to her lover, Arthur Macmahon.

It also relates the story of Robinson’s own encounter with the artist.

Robinson is the author of 10 books: six novels, three collections of short stories, and the biography of Georgia O’Keeffe.

Four of these were chosen as New York Times Notable Books, two as New York Times Editors’ Choices.

Her fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s, Best American Short Stories, Tin House and elsewhere. Her work has been widely anthologized and broadcast on NPR.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6fkmcsy.