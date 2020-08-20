Robinson, Moore to give book talk

Kent Memorial Library, Cornwall Library and the House of Books in Kent will co-sponsor a conversation between Roxana Robinson and American writer of poetry, creative nonfiction and plays Honor Moore Aug. 22.

They will discuss their recently published books “Dawson’s Fall” and “Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury” at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.