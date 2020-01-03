Roberson retiring as Utah head for Bureau of Land Management

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state director for a federal agency that manages land accounting for about two-fifths of the state of Utah is retiring.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's state office for Utah announced Thursday that State Director Edwin Roberson would retire Friday from a post he has held since 2016.

The announcement Thursday said Roberson was leaving “a legacy of collaborative problem-solving" and that his tenure with the state office saw it build long-lasting relationships and accomplish numerous projects.

Associate State Director Anita Bilbao will serve as the acting state director until the BLM fills the post permanently, the statement said.

The BLM manages 35,625 square miles (92,268 square kilometers) of public land in Utah, which represents 42 percent of the state.