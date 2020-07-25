Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman is back open to the public and is following state rulings and policies during the pandemic.

Upcoming events will include summer art Fridays from 10 to 11:30; part-time, outside, small fine arts camp classes with certified art teacher Marianne Soldner, who will teach ceramics, Native American art, jewelry making and puppet making; tutoring and summer packet help; and improv and vocal performance.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.