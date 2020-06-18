Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Education Center in Sherman has announced it is expected to reopen, depending in state guidelines, June 29.

Offerings would include part-time, outside and small fine arts camp classes.

Tutoring and summer packet help are also available as well as improv and vocal performance.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.