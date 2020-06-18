https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Robbyn-s-Nest-to-offer-programs-15349389.php
Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs
Robbyn’s Education Center in Sherman has announced it is expected to reopen, depending in state guidelines, June 29.
Offerings would include part-time, outside and small fine arts camp classes.
Tutoring and summer packet help are also available as well as improv and vocal performance.
For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.
