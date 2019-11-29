https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Robbyn-s-Nest-to-offer-programs-14863873.php
Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs
Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.
They will include Lego Club for students in second grade through high school Dec. 5 from 4 to 5 p.m., a “Frozen 2” program with the special guests Dec. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. and an arts and crafts after-school club Mondays.
For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.
