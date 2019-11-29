Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

They will include Lego Club for students in second grade through high school Dec. 5 from 4 to 5 p.m., a “Frozen 2” program with the special guests Dec. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. and an arts and crafts after-school club Mondays.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.