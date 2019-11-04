Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman is offering a Lego Club for students in second grade through high school.

The club will next meet Nov. 14 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants will make a Thanksgiving-themed creation in November for $10 and a holiday Lego cards in December.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.