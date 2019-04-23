Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer several events in the coming days.

Offerings will include an open house April 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.; a Spanish Day May 4 from 2 to 3 p.m.; an etiquette event May 18 from 3 to 4 p.m.; a “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day with activities June 1 from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the center, located at 1 Route 37 East, at 860-354-0099.