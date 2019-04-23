https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Robbyn-s-Nest-to-offer-programs-13789609.php
Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs
Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer several events in the coming days.
Offerings will include an open house April 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.; a Spanish Day May 4 from 2 to 3 p.m.; an etiquette event May 18 from 3 to 4 p.m.; a “Moana” and Hawaiian-themed day with activities June 1 from 2 to 3 p.m.
For more information, call the center, located at 1 Route 37 East, at 860-354-0099.
