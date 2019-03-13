Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer several events in the coming days.

A royal reception tea, featuring a greeting by a butler, crown decorating, the reading of “Princess and the Pea,” a sing-a-long and more, will be held March 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.

A free community outreach program with speech therapist Alison Grady Waldmann will be held April 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The center is located at 1 Route 37 East, Suite 3 at Sherman Commons. For more information, call 860-354-0099.