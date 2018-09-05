Robbyn’s Nest to hold ‘Frozen’ auditions

Robbyn's Nest Education Center in Sherman will hold auditions Sept. 9 and Sept.16 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day for the parts of Anna and Elsa for its upcoming “Frozen”-themed special event.

Experience with children, acting, and singing a plus, but not necessary.

Interested individuals should bring a head shot and resume; be prepared to upbeat 16 bars to sing acapella, preferably a song from “Frozen,” and read from a “Frozen”-themed children’s book of one’s choice; and be available Nov. 18.

Costumes are welcome.

At the upcoming event, Anna and Elsa will sing a few songs, read a book, helping children decorate crowns and other arts and crafts, and take part in a princess parade.

Auditions are by appointment by calling 860-354-0099.

The center is located at 1 Route 37 East, Sherman Commons.