Robbyn’s Nest sets camp, special events

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman is offering a camp for children ages 5 to 10 through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, with extended hours available for an extra charge, a “Moana and Hawaiian Event” July 15 and a Chess clinic event July 21.

The cost for camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is $150. Any field trips will be at an additional cost.

Single days, weeks and multiple weeks available.

The “Moana and Hawaiian Event,” geared for children ages 3 and older, will be held July 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for $10 per child per session.

Parents are encouraged to bring a plain white T-shirt for tie-dyeing.

In addition, free Mommy and Me classes are held Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in July.

Themes will be science July 19 and art July 26.

Parents are asked to assist in helping their child with activities, and provide a snack.

The Chess clinic, open to individuals age 5 and older, will be held in two sessions: from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m.

Instructor Jack Finneran, who has taught chess to both children and adults for over 12 years in Connecticut and New York, will lead the clinic.

Finneran's son Michael is a four-time Connecticut State Chess Champion in both middle school and high school.

The cost is $15 per person, per session.

To sign up for camp or other events, call 860-354-0099 or visit http://www.robbyns-nest.webs.

The center is located at 1 State Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3.