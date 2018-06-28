Robbyn’s Nest sets camp, special event

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer a camp for children ages 5 to 10 July 2 through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, with extended hours available for an extra charge, and a “Moana and Hawaiian Event” July 15.

The cost for camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is $150. Any field trips will be at an additional cost.

Themes will be under the seat July 2-6, animals July 9-13, art July 16-20, drama/voice July 23-27 and Chess and games July 30-Aug. 3. Single days, weeks and multiple weeks available.

The “Moana and Hawaiian Event,” geared for children ages 3 and older, will be held July 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for $10 per child per session.

Parents are encouraged to bring a plain white T-shirt for tie-dyeing.

To sign up for camp or other event, call 860-354-0099 or visit http://www.robbyns-nest.webs.

The center is located at 1 State Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3.