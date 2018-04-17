https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Robbyn-s-Nest-sets-Earth-Day-event-12823527.php
Robbyn’s Nest sets Earth Day event
Published 12:00 am, Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will hold an Earth Day and recycling event April 22 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Guest teacher Jennifer Moncuse will discuss pollution, recycling and ways we can preserve our environment.
Music, arts, crafts and a worms in the dirt snack will be provided.
Pre-registration is required by calling 860-354-0099.
The center is located at 1 Routes 37 East.
