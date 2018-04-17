Robbyn’s Nest sets Earth Day event

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will hold an Earth Day and recycling event April 22 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Guest teacher Jennifer Moncuse will discuss pollution, recycling and ways we can preserve our environment.

Music, arts, crafts and a worms in the dirt snack will be provided.

Pre-registration is required by calling 860-354-0099.

The center is located at 1 Routes 37 East.