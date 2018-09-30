Roadway collision sends car into tree; 1 killed, 1 injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver was killed and his passenger injured when an early morning collision with another car ended with their vehicle hitting a tree.

The New York Police Department says the 22-year-old man was driving on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the car collided with another vehicle heading in the same direction and then continued going, hitting the tree.

The man and his passenger, a woman, were taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and she was in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured and remained at the scene.