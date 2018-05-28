Roadster to be raffled in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will kick off its annual car raffle on Memorial Day.

A sterling gray 2003 BMW Z4 Roadster will be raffled off this year.

The convertible has very low mileage, and includes five speed manual transmission, fuel injection, 2.5 liter, 184 horsepower and a six cylinder engine.

“The car raffle is back by popular demand and this year’s car is hot and beautiful,” said Jim Blackketter, co-president of the Kent Library Association and a member of the “car guys” team that organizes each year’s raffle.

Tickets are $20.

The drawing for the winner will be held at the 42nd annual Kent Pumpkin Run Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Winners do not need to be present to win.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the library, during the annual Library Book Sale and at multiple venues around town.

Tickets may also be purchased by sending the library a check with a self-addressed stamped envelope addressed to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757. The raffle stubs will be mailed back to raffle entrants.

Entrants must include a phone number where they can be reached on October 28 should they win.

The library launched the car raffle a dozen years ago. Proceeds will support the library’s operating budget.