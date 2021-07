PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Some roads will need major repairs after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of southern New Hampshire over the weekend, officials say.

The Contoocook River was flowing high and fast in Peterborough, WMUR-TV reported.

“Highest I’ve ever seen,” said resident Norm Makechnie. “It was flowing over the top of the dam by the bridge.”

The water caved in a long stretch of the roadside on Old Town Farm Road.

“One of the issues that we’re facing with this particular roadway is that it is a dead-end road, so by having no way out at the other end, there are 18 residences and a little over 30 people who would be trapped if we were not able to keep this roadway open,” Fire Chief Ed Walker said.

In nearby Jaffry, high water cut off Letourneau Road.

"We kind of came out thinking the water would be a little high but never expected to see water running across the street from this little brook,” said Bill Goudreau, of Jaffrey, after receiving a text from a neighbor about the conditions.

Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick said two bridges are a concern and the town is working with consultants to figure out what to do.

“We’re going to be working with the state of New Hampshire, the Department of Environmental Services, as well as Homeland Security and Emergency Management,” he said.

State officials are in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and a damage assessment is expected to be done in the coming days.