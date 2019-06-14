https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Road-repair-initiative-to-start-in-West-Virginia-13995642.php
Road repair initiative to start in West Virginia county
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Ground has been broken on a highway repair project in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice and transportation officials held a ceremony Thursday to start the paving initiative on more than 50 miles of WV Route 10.
The Republican governor says the work is part of a larger project to improve roads in the region.
He says the Ken Shadrick Bridge will also get some structural improvements that are scheduled to be finished by late August.
