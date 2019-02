Riverview Baptist slates events

Riverview Baptist Church in New Milford (http://riverviewbaptistchurch.us) will hold its rise-up Easter and children’s Sunday school kick-off event March 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The event at the 126 Kent Road church will feature face painting, a kids’ movie, games and an Easter egg hunt.

For more information, call 869-354-0733.