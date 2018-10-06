Riverfest to grace Young’s Field

The New Milford Riverfront Revitalization Committee will present the first Riverfest Oct. 13 from noon to 9:30 p.m. at Young’s Field Park on Young’s Field Road, across from the banks of the Housatonic River.

The event will highlight the heart of New Milford’s community, including the historic downtown village center and the Housatonic River, which are envisioned as a vibrant hub of commerce, recreation, entertainment and residential life by the committee.

Other sponsors include the Office of Mayor Pete Bass and the Corporation for New Milford’s Economic Development.

Attractions will include live music and entertainment, food trucks and local food vendors, a beer and wine garden, Cyclocross races, arts and crafts vendors, environmental education and children’s activities.

In addition, an artisan pop-up event will be held at the Makery on Bank Street, tours of historic government buildings, and guided walks along the new one-mile “Downtown to the River Loop,” for which free T-shirts will be offered to the first 50 walkers of all ages to sign up.

An event schedule will soon be posted the New Milford Riverfront Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.

Admission is free, but a donation of $5 is suggested to offset event expenses.