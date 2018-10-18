New Milford held it's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field. The new festival is a culmination of work by the towns Riverfront Revitalization Committee to attract more visitors to the area.
Cyril The Sorcerer, The Merlin of Environmental Magic, from Waterbury, speaks to Ann Fisher during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Dominic Trombetta, 3, from New Milford plays a game during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Celeste Gamper, 9, from Sherman gets her face painted by Jenna Mancini from New Milford, during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Celeste Gamper, 9, from Sherman gets her face painted during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Celeste Gamper, 9, from Sherman gets her face painted during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Renna Kalamaras from Sherman, gets her face painted during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Mason Gray, from New Milford, plays a game during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Courtney Morehouse explains the 3D model of protected land around the Housatonic river during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lisa Agee from New Milford, sells her locally made Goatboy Soap during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sean Delaney and his son, Jameson, 6, both from New MIlford, grab a bite to eat at one of the venues during New Milford's inaugural Riverfest celebration on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Young's Field.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, New Milford hosted a Riverfest celebration on Saturday at Young’s Field. The new festival is a culmination of work by the town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee to attract more visitors to the area. At right, Dominic Trombetta, 3, of New Milford, plays a game at the event.
