RiverFest

Jill Humphreys of Sherman admires a Beautyberry on display at the Meadowbrook Gardens booth. Jill Humphreys of Sherman admires a Beautyberry on display at the Meadowbrook Gardens booth. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close RiverFest 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The second annual RiverFest was held last Saturday and Sunday at Young’s Field in New Milford. The Riverfront Revitalization Committee organized the event that featured live music and entertainment, food trucks, local organizations and businesses, a beer and wine garden and children’s activities. In addition, the New Milford Police Department’s helicopter was on display. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com