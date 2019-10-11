https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/RiverFest-14505466.php
RiverFest
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The second annual RiverFest was held last Saturday and Sunday at Young’s Field in New Milford. The Riverfront Revitalization Committee organized the event that featured live music and entertainment, food trucks, local organizations and businesses, a beer and wine garden and children’s activities. In addition, the New Milford Police Department’s helicopter was on display. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com
