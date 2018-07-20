River Trail Association announces news

The New Milford River Trail Association will offer a three-mile, family-friendly walk at Sega Meadows Park July 28 at 10 a.m.

The walk, which would be canceled in case of rain, is not compatible for wheelchairs or strollers.

Walkers should meet at the south parking lot, located next to Dagwood’s restaurant near Boardman Bridge.

Additionally, the association (nmbikewalk.org) has announced its affiliation with Olivia Knight, who represents the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club as a Grassroots Temporary Organizer.

To learn more about the overall plan for the New Milford River Trail, its connection to the Western New England Greenway (a network of bike paths and road routes that runs from Long Island Sound to Canada), or how you can join the effort, visit its website or follow New Milford River Trail on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.