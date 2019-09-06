  • Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean &amp; Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New Milford live public debut at a Makery Coworking open-mic night two years ago and has blossomed into one of the region’s top emerging singer-songwriter talents. Her voice conjures references to Patsy Cline and Allison Krause. Tickets are $20 at the door or via Eventbrite. Photo: Courtesy Of Makery Coworking / The News-Times Contributed

    Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean & Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New Milford live public debut at a Makery Coworking open-mic night two years ago and has blossomed into one of the region’s top emerging singer-songwriter talents. Her voice conjures references to Patsy Cline and Allison Krause. Tickets are $20 at the door or via Eventbrite.

    less

    Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean & Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Makery Coworking
Photo: Courtesy Of Makery Coworking
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean & Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New Milford live public debut at a Makery Coworking open-mic night two years ago and has blossomed into one of the region’s top emerging singer-songwriter talents. Her voice conjures references to Patsy Cline and Allison Krause. Tickets are $20 at the door or via Eventbrite.

less

Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean & Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Makery Coworking

Makery Coworking's Performery concert series will continue Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in New Milford with RivaJean & Friends. The concert will be held at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Riva made her New Milford live public debut at a Makery Coworking open-mic night two years ago and has blossomed into one of the region’s top emerging singer-songwriter talents. Her voice conjures references to Patsy Cline and Allison Krause. Tickets are $20 at the door or via Eventbrite.