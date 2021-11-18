Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 12:03 a.m.
The first man Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was “irrational and crazy,” Rittenhouse’s attorney told jurors at his murder trial.
Joseph Rosenbaum had been on medication for bipolar disorder and depression, and he was trying to take Rittenhouse's rifle, attorney Mark Richards said, suggesting there could have been more bloodshed if Rittenhouse hadn't acted.