Rittenhouse jury to resume after fresh mistrial request MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 12:03 a.m.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was to move into a third day of deliberations Thursday, even as its request to re-watch video in the case sparked a fresh bid from his attorneys for a mistrial.
Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request, which stemmed from the defense team's assertion that it received an inferior copy of a potentially critical video from prosecutors. It was the second mistrial motion from the defense in a week.
