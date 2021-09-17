Rising numbers of migrants risk lives crossing Darien Gap ASTRID SUAREZ, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 12:21 a.m.
1 of30 Migrants arrive on a boat to Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Migrants arrive on a boat to Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Migrants cross the Acandi River on horse carts, in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Migrants cross the Acandi River on a horse cart in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Migrants rest at a camp in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 A migrant holds her daughter at a camp, in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A migrant cradles who daughter at a camp in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Migrants camp on a field in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 A migrant eats breakfast inside her tent at a camp in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Haitian migrants continue their trek north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Migrants cross the Acandi River as they continue on their trek north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Migrants cross the Acandi River on their way north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 A migrant woman crosses the Acandi River with a child in her arms, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A group of migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through a jungle known as the Darien Gap. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Migrants continue their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Migrants continue on their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Migrants continue on their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Migrants continue on their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A migrant carries two children across a river as they continue their trek north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Migrants cross the Acandi River on their journey north, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A family snapshot lays on the ground near a trail used by migrants, near Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, mostly Haitians, are on their way to crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama dreaming of reaching the U.S. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
ACANDI, Colombia (AP) — It was 5 a.m. and in dozens of small tents around 500 migrants began showing signs of life, rising, packing their bags and preparing to cross the Darien Gap, the thick jungle teeming with snakes, bandits and treacherous rivers that separates Colombia from Panama.
Over a fire, Emile and Claude cooked some yucca and pasta to take on the six-day journey, along with 20 liters of drinking water for which they paid the steep price of $20. The men declined to provide their last names because they had entered Colombia illegally and feared being fined.