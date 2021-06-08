Rio de Janeiro's Christ statue: 'Thou shalt not bribe'

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After years of Brazilians being battered by revelations of bribery and corruption, Rio de Janeiro’s huge Christ the Redeemer statue is trying to set a moral example -- by introducing its own compliance program.
Administrators of the 125-foot-tall figure overlooking the “Marvelous City” announced a program Tuesday to bring more transparency to operations of the flagship tourism destination. Almost 2 million people visited in 2019, the year before the pandemic, and pay relatively hefty admission fees.