NEW MILFORD — Attorney Matthew J. Sponheimer has joined Cramer & Anderson as a Trust & Estate Associate, working with Partner Joshua Weinshank in the firm’s Ridgefield office and focusing on Estate Planning, wills and trusts, Medicaid planning, and Elder Law issues.

Sponheimer is also experienced in the designation of health care agents, powers of attorney, HIPPA information release authorizations, and Probate Court filings, as well as issues related to taxation.

“We’re excited to have Attorney Sponheimer on board, especially as Cramer & Anderson continues to experience strong growth in our Trust & Estate practice, particular in southern Fairfield County,” said Attorney Weinshank, the Fairfield County Trust and Estate Planning and Administration Group Leader for the firm.

“I made the move to Cramer & Anderson because I wanted to focus in the areas of estate planning, wills, trusts, and Medicaid planning,” Sponheimer said. “The firm has a great reputation, and I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution in helping people, families, and business owners take care of their needs and assets in the most beneficial ways.”

A 2017 graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law, he previously worked with his father, Attorney John P. Sponheimer, at Hoyle & Sponheimer, a general practice law firm based in Ansonia.

Attorney Sponheimer served as a legal intern with the law school’s Tax Clinic, where he provided supervised representation to low-income individuals who qualified for pro bono legal services, and worked to reconcile clients’ delinquent taxes with the Internal Revenue Service and Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

He also interned with the Workers’ Compensation Department of the Office of the Attorney General, composing and analyzing documents and briefs, corresponding with adjusters, attorneys, employers, and medical examiners, and working with Assistant Attorneys General at hearings with Workers’ Comp commissioners.

The Ridgefield office is located at 38C Grove Street.