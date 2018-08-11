Ride girl fell from closed for rest of Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A high-speed carnival ride that an 11-year-old girl fell from at the Western Montana Fair will remain closed for the rest of the fair.

Police say the girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she fell from the Typhoon ride Thursday evening.

Missoula County risk manager Erica Grinde told the Missoulian that there's no reason to believe any of the other rides at the fair are unsafe and they will continue to operate.

She says Montana is one of a handful of states that doesn't have safety oversight of amusement rides. She says the city and county don't have laws or regulations for them either.

Missoula Fairgrounds director Emily Brock says everyone at the fair is pulling for the girl who was injured.

