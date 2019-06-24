Richmond mayor wants to ban guns from city-owned buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond's mayor has called for a local ordinance that would ban guns in city-owned buildings, parks and community facilities.

Mayor Levar Stoney said he is proposing the local law now so the city will be prepared if state lawmakers pass legislation to broaden the ability of local governments to prohibit guns in city buildings when they meet in a special session next month.

Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled a special legislative session on gun-control proposals for July 9 after a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire on his coworkers at a municipal building on May 31.

Stoney also cited the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson in a Richmond park during a community cookout last month.