Richmond license plate camera surveillance raises concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A plan by Richmond police to install cameras that capture every passing license plate in neighborhoods where residents and visitors are mostly Black and brown is sparking concerns among critics who see cameras as an invasive way to surveil already over-policed neighborhoods, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The Richmond Police Department plans to install readers in Southwood, where census tract data shows the area is 48% Hispanic and 38% Black; Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, which are largely Black neighborhoods, and other locations. Police say the locations haven't been finalized. The areas were determined using crime trends, input from officers and command staff and site surveys throughout the city, the department said in an email responding to the newspaper’s questions.

Last month, Housing Authority Public Safety Director Brian Swann told the authority's property management committee that police would install three or four cameras, which could be moved as needed. The license place readers would help solve violent crime in the communities, Swann said, though he added that crime, which is up citywide, was down across authority properties.

Yohance Whitaker, an organizer for the Legal Aid Justice Center’s Civil Rights & Racial Justice Program, said residents of authority properties with whom he has spoken “are generally opposed to increased surveillance."

"They do not trust that RPD will use these in ways that are for the betterment of the community,” Whitaker said.

Barrett Hardiman of the authority's board of commissioners raised concerns about using the cameras for minor infractions or as a pretext for more invasive stops.

“We need to be cautious and direct with the police department that we’re not just open for surveillance,” Hardiman said in the July 14 committee meeting. “We don’t want to create a police state in our neighborhoods. We want our residents to feel safe, but we can’t make them feel like they are just being monitored constantly. It’s an intrusion.

“We need to understand if they’re effective and, if they’re not effective, we need to take them out,” he said.

If information collected by the license plate surveillance system doesn’t pertain to active investigations and/or intelligence gathering related to criminal activity, the information is purged from the system within 24 hours, according to police department spokesman James Mercante.

Adam Schwartz, senior staff attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an international digital rights nonprofit, said the 24-hour purge is a step in the right direction. He noted that most police departments keep the license plate reader data for months or even years.

“In the United States, people are presumed innocent, and we don’t surveil innocent people and gather information about them in the expectation that someday they might do something wrong,” Schwartz said. It’s more concerning, and follows a pattern seen in departments across the nation, that the use is aimed at minority communities, he said.

The foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia have pushed Virginia lawmakers to ban police departments from using this type of data-gathering technology and backed legislation limiting when readers could be used and how long the data could be kept. The legislation died in committee earlier this year.