Rhubarb festival slated in Sherman

White Silo Farm & Winery at 32 Route 37 East in Sherman will hold its 13th annual rhubarb festival June 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Due to safety concerns and social distancing guidelines, all guests are required to make reservations.

The cost is $25 per person for a two-hour reservation that includes four items made with fresh rhubarb.

Offerings will include pulled pork sandwich with rhubarb BBQ sauce and rhubarb slaw, strawberry rhubarb spinach salad with feta and candied pecans, homemade pretzels with rhubarb mustard and ginger rhubarb panna cotta.

A vegetarian option of a panini with rhubarb jam, cheddar and arugula will be available in lieu of the pork sandwich.

Choices can be made on the reservation page at www.whitesilowinery.com.

A tent will be set up in case of rain. Every guest must purchase a ticket.