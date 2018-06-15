Rhubarb festival set in Sherman

The White Silo Farm & Winery will hold its 11th annual rhubarb festival June 16-17 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Small plates of rhubarb dishes prepared with farm-grown rhubarb will be available for $5.

The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches with rhubarb slaw, crostini three ways (smoked rhubarb, rhubarb jam, rhubarb mustard/cheese), roasted rhubarb and goat cheese salad with rhubarb vinaigrette, ginger rhubarb panna cotta, strawberry rhubarb crisp, and rhubarb pizza, as well as additional surprises.

Music will be provided by Al Rivoli June 16 and Marty Meyer June 17; author Tinky Weisblat will sign copies of her new book “Love, Laughter and Rhubarb” and makes one of the recipes from her book June 16 from noon to 5 p.m.; and free winery and field tours will be offered throughout each day.

Fresh-picked rhubarb plants will be available for sale at the 32 Route 37 East farm.