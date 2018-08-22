Rhode Island wouldn't have matched Worcester's PawSox deal

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor and Pawtucket's mayor say it would've been irresponsible to offer the Pawtucket Red Sox a deal similar to the one Worcester made.

Team officials signed a deal Friday that aims to move the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to Massachusetts. Worcester plans to borrow about $100 million to finance construction of a new stadium.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in Pawtucket Wednesday that neither the state nor the city could've afforded to offer that much and it would've been irresponsible to try to compete.

They offered to help the team build a new $83 million stadium in Pawtucket. The PawSox would've been expected to contribute $45 million.

Raimondo says the owners are multi-millionaires and they wanted more from taxpayers.