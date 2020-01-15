Rhode Island town baffled by tree cutting mystery

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island community is trying to figure out who cut down about two dozen trees on a town-owned waterfront lot without permission.

The trees in Tiverton were reported cropped to a height of about four feet on Jan. 3.

Police have conducted “an exhaustive investigation,” and are asking that anyone with information contact them, Chief Patrick Jones told The Newport Daily News for story published Wednesday. The culprit could face charges including theft and vandalism and destruction of town property.

Authorities have contacted all the area tree companies, the electric company and the town’s public works department to see if they may have done it, but they all denied it, Town Clerk Nancy Mello said.

She suggested someone may have wanted to improve the view of the water.

There are several houses across the street from the lot, which is behind a chain-link fence.

Town Councilman John Edwards V suggested offering a reward for information at Monday's council meeting.