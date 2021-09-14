Rhode Island researchers tracking 8 young great white sharks

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Researchers are hoping that eight recently released young great white sharks will yield insights into some of the questions scientists still have about the famous species.

The sharks were released after being tagged with tracking devices by researchers this summer at the Atlantic Shark Institute of Wakefield in Rhode Island, officials announced Tuesday. The devices will allow the scientists to locate the fish for 10 years and learn more about their movement and patterns, The Providence Journal reported.