BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man authorities say used the stolen identities of others to obtain more than $450,000 in COVID-19-related unemployment assistance has been arrested, federal prosecutors said.

Dquintz Alexander, 34, of Cranston, was arrested Thursday in Michigan on multiple counts of wire fraud as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.