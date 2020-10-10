Rhode Island mail ballot application deadline nears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's top elections official is reminding residents that the deadline to submit mail ballot applications for the general election is Tuesday.

Mail ballot applications must be received by election officials by 4 p.m. on that day, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement.

“Monday is a holiday, so if you want to vote from home but haven’t submitted your mail ballot application yet, please drop off your application instead of mailing it," she said.

She said registered voters can also choose to vote early in-person or vote at the polls on Election Day.

Mail ballot applications can be dropped off in-person at the local board of canvassers during business hours. Voters are encouraged to contact their local board of canvassers to make an appointment before dropping off an application in-person.

Voters can also use secure elections drop boxes to return their mail ballot application that are located in every community in Rhode Island.

AP’s Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/