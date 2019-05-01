Rhode Island groups raise concerns over Shell Oil terminal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island neighborhood groups have called on the state's Department of Environmental Management to reject a permit renewal for a Shell Oil terminal they say is located too close to residents.

The Providence Journal reports that the groups recently submitted a letter to the agency calling for a hearing on the permit renewal.

They say nearly 30,000 residents, who are mostly people of color, live within a mile of the sprawling terminal on the Providence River's west bank, putting them at greater risk in the event of facility accidents or climate-change related storm surges.

A department spokesman said in an email the agency is considering the letter, but by law the hearing can only focus on the facility's permit application, not the facility's location.