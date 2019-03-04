Rhode Island gasoline prices remain unchanged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The cost of filling your gas tank in Rhode Island is holding steady.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular gasoline remained unchanged from last week at $2.36 per gallon.

Rhode Island's price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 20 cents per gallon lower than it was in the state a year ago.

AAA found a 36-cent range, from a low of $2.23 per gallon to a high of $2.59.