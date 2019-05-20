Rhode Island gas process stabilize at $2.86 per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island gas prices are leveling off after weeks of increases.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular in Rhode Island is $2.86, the same as last week.

That price is a penny higher than the national average but 9 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA says crude oil prices have been relatively stable in the past few months, and that moderated prices at the pump.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.69 to as high as $2.99 per gallon.